The hunger crisis linked to coronavirus could kill more people than the disease itself, Oxfam warns

A woman delivering food in a favela in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. People there are struggling even more due to the coronavirus pandemic, which is prompting a possible global food crisis.
By Francesca Giuliani-Hoffman, CNN
(CNN) - The coronavirus pandemic has already claimed over half a million lives across the world, with case numbers continuing to rise. A new report by Oxfam now warns that the hunger crisis worsened by the pandemic could potentially kill more people each day than the infection itself.
An estimated 12,000 people per day could die from hunger linked to Covid-19 by the end of the year, Oxfam said. By comparison, data by Johns Hopkins University shows that the pandemic's deadliest day so far was April 17, when 8,890 deaths were recorded.
"The pandemic is the final straw for millions of people already struggling with the impacts of conflict, climate change, inequality and a broken food system that has impoverished millions of food producers and workers," Oxfam's Interim Executive Director Chema Vera said in a release. Read more >>