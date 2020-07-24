The Government has Made Tough Decisions because They Serve the Common Good During the COVID-19 Pandemic

By ZNS Bahamas
In The Bahamas, the government has made tough decisions because they serve the common good, even if they do not follow the easy path, Minister of Health the Hon. Renward Wells explained. “We remain very guarded as we continue improvements of our health care system,” the Minister added during his Contribution to the Debate to Extend Emergency Orders in the House of Assembly, Thursday, July 23, 2020.
“While we have ensured immediate and safe accommodations for COVID-19 care in partnership with the private sector (that is, Doctors Hospital), as well as repurposing the community clinic at South Beach, our health system capacity remains limited.”
The Health Minister stated that the government has accelerated its efforts to shore up the country’s healthcare system to deal with this and any other crisis we may face, renovating the medical infrastructure in New Providence and Grand Bahama, particularly. He noted that while detractors seek to distract, he is happy to report that the Emergency Operations Centre of the Ministry of Health has been on task every
day since the beginning of this crisis. Read more >>