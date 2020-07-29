The Data Centre Caribbean 2020 Report provides an overview of 20 Country Markets in the Caribbean region including Anguilla, the Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, the British Virgin Islands, Curacao, the Cayman Islands, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Montserrat, Jamaica, Panama, St Kitts & Nevis, St Lucia, St Vincent & the Grenadines, Trinidad & Tobago, the Turks & Caicos, and the US Virgin Islands.
However, out of the twenty (20) Caribbean countries surveyed, only twelve countries have a Data Centre market in operation consisting of multiple Data Centre Providers.
The Caribbean region has been overshadowed by Data Centres in the neighbouring USA, particularly in Florida, which has served as a gateway for cloud services and content used in the Caribbean and in parts of South America. Miami Data Centres, such as Equinix, are typically wholesale providers of content and connectivity capable of connecting across Latin America and the Caribbean. Content and cloud services that are used in the Caribbean are typically hosted off-shore in the North American region and are not hosted in the Caribbean.
Although global Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) such as Microsoft are using local partners to distribute their products in the Caribbean region they are also hosting their cloud or applications in neighbouring regions - typically in North America.
There are though a number of Data Centre facilities offering services locally in the Caribbean region - but the majority are colocation-style facilities only and provide limited standards of resilience – with only a handful of certified US Uptime Institute Data Centre facilities (available from fourteen (14 facilities) (and seven Data Centre Providers) in the Caribbean region.