The CDC director just dropped a bombshell on COVID-19 mask-wearing

By Chris Davies
As little as 1-2 months of consistent mask-wearing across the US could be enough to tame COVID-19, the CDC chief has predicted, highlighting the stakes at play as the coronavirus pandemic looks set to surge again. Cases of infection had been dropping across America as states enacted lockdowns, but efforts to reopen businesses have threatened to upend that progress.
Indeed, despite many experts cautioning that the path to reopening has been too rapid, an increasing number of heavily-trafficked places have been resuming service. That’s included restaurants and stores, as well as theme parks and more.
At the same time, though, mask wearing has become heavily politicized. Skepticism from some about the health benefits of wearing a cloth mask have stymied efforts of COVID-19 containment. Meanwhile mixed messages from politicians and law-enforcement, among others, have left some confused about just what wearing a mask can do and whether it’s worthwhile.
That uncertainty isn't shared by Robert Redfield, director of the CDC, however. Speaking to the Journal of the American Medical Association, he made aggressive predictions about just what could be achieved were those in the US to fully embrace mask use.