The Bahamas Is Now Open – Here’s What You Need to Know

Atlantis Paradise Island, Bahamas (Photo via Lauren Bowman)
The Bahamas reopened its international borders to tourists on July 1, and here is what travelers need to know before visiting the popular Caribbean destination.
On Tuesday, the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation announced that all arrivals to the island chain would need to present a verified, negative coronavirus test that is less than seven days old.
Those exempt from the rule include children under 10 years old, private pilots who do not deplane and citizens and residents returning after less than 72 hours or from an approved country.
Travelers arriving in The Bahamas without an approved negative result will either have to pay for a test once they arrive or quarantine for 14 days. Anyone showing possible coronavirus symptoms will be transferred to an area away from other passengers for further evaluation. Read more >>