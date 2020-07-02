The Bahamas Is Now Open for Tourism

The Ferndandez Bay Village resort in Cat Island.
By Caribbean Journal Staff
The Bahamas is officially open for tourism.
The 700-island destination reopened its borders for international tourism on July 1, part of a phased reopening that began with a reopening for boaters and private aviation on June 15.
Most crucially, incoming travelers must present a COVID-19 RT-PCR negative test upon arrival (that’s the swab test).
Those arriving from July 1 to July 7 must present test results no more than 10 days old.
Those arriving after July 7 must present results no more than seven days old.
The testing protocol does not apply for children under the age of two; children between the ages of 3 and 10, provided their state or country doesn’t administer tests for children under that age (a proof of testing restriction must be submitted).
All travelers must also present an electronic Health Visa (you can find it here) prior to departure; travelers must upload their test results and provide contact information.
There is no quarantine required upon arrival — but travelers who show symptoms of COVID-19 may be transferred to an area away from other passengers for further testing.
The reopening means hotels and vacation rentals are now open to guests, with airlines relaunching their service. Read more >>