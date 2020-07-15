The Bahamas Has Its First Relais & Chateaux Hotel

Tiamo
By Caribbean Journal Staff
The Bahamas has its first-ever Relais & Chateaux hotel.
The luxury Tiamo resort on Andros Island has officially joined the culinary hotel collection.
The move will officially take effect Aug. 1, according to Wilfried Vincent, general manager of Tiamo.
The “eco-chic” boutique hotel can be reached only by boat or seaplane, with a mix of 11 villa and two rooms, all built in the traditional Bahamian style, along with a signature spa.
The property's culinary offerings include the Great Room eatery, a pair of bars including a beach bar, and a "Starlight Dinner" offering as well.