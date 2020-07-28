Stop partying or we may go back into lockdown, regional chief tells young Catalans

Tourists and locals gather at a lookout point, with a view of the city of Barcelona in the background, after regional authorities across Spain introduced fresh coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions aimed at stamping out a surge in infections, in Barcelona, Spain July 23, 2020. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
BARCELONA (Reuters) - Young Catalans should stop partying to help halt a surge in new coronavirus cases or local authorities may have to reimpose harsh restrictions, the leader of the northeastern Spanish region said on Monday.
Catalonia is at the heart of a rebound in coronavirus cases in Spain that started after a nationwide lockdown was lifted last month. France has asked its citizens not to travel there and Germany and Belgium have done the same for part of the region.
“If we continue with the current pace of social life the only thing we will accomplish is to worsen the situation,” Catalonia’s regional leader Quim Torra said, after youngsters reverted to the tradition of “botellones,” where they meet outside in the evening to drink and party. Read more >>