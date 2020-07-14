Some ‘slipped in’ without proper test

Dionisio D’Aguilar
By Kyle Walkine
Since The Bahamas fully reopened its borders to visitors on July 1, “one or two” visitors “slipped in” without proper COVID-19 testing, prompting adjustments in the travel protocol, according to Minister of Tourism and Aviation Dionisio D’Aguilar.
However, D’Aguilar said nearly 100 visitors were stopped and deported upon landing at Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) because of wrong or outdated COVID-19 tests.
“We initially started with a different approach and we noticed that one or two people were slipping in,” he said yesterday.
“So, now, we’ve tightened it up and we are confident that at least every single test is now going to be screened before someone is given approval to enter into the country.”
Tourists and locals are required to present negative results for a COVID-19 PCR molecular swab test no older than 10 days for entry into the country. Locals who leave The Bahamas for less than 72 hours are not required to show proof of testing.
According to D'Aguilar, changes had to be made after authorities discovered that some were making it into the country without meeting all the requirements for the travel health visa.