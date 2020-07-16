Some quarantined individuals refusing to be electronically monitored

By Royston Jones Jr.
Over 350 people being tracked via Hubbcat app.
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Some people who have been required to quarantine or isolate at home after potential exposure to the coronavirus have refused to be monitored via the government endorsed monitoring application Hubbcat.
In an interview with Eyewitness News, Dr Frank Bartlett, who heads up the COVID-19 task force in Grand Bahama, said there have been challenges in monitoring individuals who have refused to use the app.
Bartlett revealed some individuals have suggested legal challenges to its use.
“We have challenges even with that, people saying we’re not aware of quarantine [and] a whole bunch of different issues, so it’s a complicated process,” he said when asked for comment.
“That’s what we are trying to iron out also because you have to keep in mind now, other countries may have legal precedence in place and that’s one of the first things you have to be able to have in place when you’re looking at doing an exercise such as that. Read more >>