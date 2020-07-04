Some cities will fine residents who don’t wear masks in bid to slow coronavirus

Anthony Mitchell and Anissa Randle of Los Angeles walk along the Strand in Manhattan Beach on July 3. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
By Luke Money, Stephanie Lai, Andrew Turner
It’s been several weeks since Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered Californians to wear masks or face coverings while in public settings.
But with coronavirus cases and hospitalizations spiking, some communities are now saying they will fine people who violate the rules.
The West Hollywood sheriff’s station announced this week that deputies will issue citations to those who are not following the statewide coronavirus health order to don face coverings while in public or high-risk settings.
Those citations will cost $300 for a first offense, according to the sheriff’s station. Read more >>