Some beer varieties may take a hit due to aluminum can shortage

Brewers have had to shift focus on only the most popular brands.
Some beer brewers have had to scale back production on some of the smaller brands in order to keep the more popular varieties in stock. (iStock)
By Michael Hollan | Fox News
It might be time to think twice before cracking open a cold one.
An aluminum can shortage has reportedly started to impact the beer industry. This has prompted some brewers to scale back on the variety of brands being sold.
Molson Coors, Brooklyn Brewery, and Karl Strauss have moved production away from the smaller brands in response to the shortage, KITV 4 reports. The companies reportedly made this decision to ensure that they had enough cans available to keep their biggest brands from going out of stock.
A side effect of this, not surprisingly, is that these smaller brands may be harder to find, leading to shortages.