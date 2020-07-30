Social services to manage data on shelterees

Inside one of three tents outside the Kendal GL Isaacs Gymnasium erected to house storm victims following Hurricane Dorian.
By Royston Jones Jr.
Information will be compiled instantly, including demographics, says Quant-Forbes.
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Department of Social Services will maintain a “detailed” log of all individuals who enter shelters throughout The Bahamas, according to Director of Social Services Lillian Quant-Forbes.
“We have done a lot of training for database collection and so, for persons being able to come into the shelter, we will sit with them, get their information and be able to compile our information instantly,” she said during a National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) press conference yesterday.
“And so, that again helps us in the process so we can look at a moment’s notice and identify the various categories of persons and we can give the demographics of all of the persons who are in the various shelters.” Read more >>