Sixteen additional confirmed COVID-19 cases - Update #107

The Ministry of Health confirms today that there are sixteen (16) additional confirmed cases of COVID-19. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to three hundred forty-two (342). There are one hundred sixty-nine (169) confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Grand Bahama, one hundred thirty-five (135) confirmed cases in New Providence, twenty-one (21) confirmed cases in Bimini, six (6) confirmed cases in the Berry Islands, four (4) confirmed cases in Cat Cay, three (3) confirmed cases in Moore’s Island, two (2) confirmed cases in Cat Island, and one (1) case in Great Guana Cay and one (1) confirmed case in Exuma. Read more >>