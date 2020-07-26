Shaunae Wins Clermont Track Meet 100m With Personal Best

By BRENT STUBBS
Senior Sports Reporter
bstubb@tribunemedia.net
IT seemed as if Shaunae Miller-Uibo went back to her high school days at St Augustine's College as she competed in the 100 metres on Friday at the two-day Back to the Track: Clermont Track Meet.
Now known as a senior international 200/400m specialist, Miller-Uibo reinforced her claim as a sprint triple threat by clocking a personal best of 10.98 seconds to win the final of the four-woman field, running out of lane four at the National Training Center in Clermont, Florida.
Competing for Adidas/Pure Athletics Track Club, Miller-Uibo easily beat her rivals with Tamari Davis, also representing Adidas, coming the closest in lane two in 11.15.
Miller-Uibo, 26, the reigning Olympic Games' 400m champion, World Championships' 400m silver medalist and 200m bronze medalist, also had an impressive qualifying time of 11.03 in the heats..
And she became just the fourth woman in history to run that fast in the 100m, 200m and 400m combined – following her 200m time of 21.74 in Zurich last August and 48.37 in the 400m at last year's World Championships in Doha.