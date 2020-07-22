Scientists are one step closer to delaying aging

By Amy Woodyatt, CNN
(CNN) - Getting old is inevitable, but scientists at the University of California San Diego (UCSD) may be one step closer to being able to delay the aging process.
A team of scientists studied aging in yeast -- chosen because its cells are easily manipulated -- to try to understand if different cells age at the same rate, and for the same reason.
What they found was intriguing. Even cells made of the same genetic materials and within the same environment aged in "strikingly distinct ways," according to the scientists, who published their findings in the journal Science. Read more >>