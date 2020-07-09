PM Dr. Hubert Minnis
By Rachel Scott
Defending his decision to close beaches and parks on New Providence and Grand Bahama for the Independence weekend, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis pleaded with Bahamians and tourists to sacrifice three days to “save” The Bahamas from a second wave of COVID-19.
His comments came as he announced two new cases of COVID-19 on Grand Bahama – the first confirmed cases in the country since June 14 and the first on Grand Bahama since May 5.
“I ask the young people today, I’m only asking you to sacrifice three days for a healthier and better nation,” said Minnis in the House of Assembly.
“I ask the entire nation, tourists included, just three days.”
Minnis added, “Are we not worth three days to save a nation? Be responsible. If you love yourself, if you love your future generation and if you love your [country]. I ask the entire nation, Mr. Speaker, including our visitors, three days.
“That’s all we ask – three days to save this little nation. We just had two additional cases.
“We don’t know where they traveled. We’re investigating them now. Our decisions, Mr. Speaker, are for the protection of Bahamians, the residents and visitors to our shores.” Read more >>