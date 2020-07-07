Resorts welcome guests, give bounce to tourism

VISITORS ARRIVE – Resorts welcomed the island’s first group of visitors to the island July 2, after three-plus months of closure, as a result of the worldwide pandemic, COVID-19. Pictured in insert is Tourism Manager for Grand Bahama Island Steven Johnson. (PHOTOS: SHAYNE STUBBS)
By FN Reporter Jaimie Smith
Two resorts in Grand Bahama welcomed the island’s first group of visitors to the island July 2, after three-plus months of closure, as a result of the worldwide pandemic, COVID-19. Thus, Pelican Bay and Island Seas will be doing their part to jump start the tourism industry on island.
Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis shutdown the country's borders, after the deadly virus claimed thousands of lives in countries around the world.
However, after months of low virus positive cases, it was decided to open borders of The Bahamas fully on July 1.
As a result, the national flag carrier, Bahamasair, and Silver Air arrived Thursday (July 2) with a combined 70-plus passengers, who were greeted by excited tourism officials at the Fixed Based Operation (FBO) of the Grand Bahama International Airport.
Tourism Manager for Grand Bahama Island Steven Johnson, that it was a “great day” for GB.
“We are excited that international travel is commencing here on Grand Bahama. We had a long run with COVID-19 and now it is time to get back to work. But we have to make sure that people coming here are safe, and to make sure that we exercise all of the safety precautions here, in The Bahamas, to follow the safety rules of the health officials.
“This is good news for us. The hotels have been certified and ready to open, ready to accept visitors. We all have to do our part now, in order to make it better here in Grand Bahama, but this is an exciting day. We have been shut down for months, in and out of lockdowns, and, now we have visitors coming to our shores. We are excited,” said Johnson. Read more >>