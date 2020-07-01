Republican leaders now say everyone should wear a mask — even as Trump refuses and has mocked some who do

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), right, and Sens. John Thune (R-S.D.) and John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) arrive wearing masks to speak to reporters after the weekly Senate Republican caucus policy luncheon. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)
By Philip Rucker and Seung Min Kim
The last Republican vice president, Richard B. Cheney, and his Wyoming congresswoman daughter, Liz, say wearing masks is manly.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) says there should be no stigma associated with covering one’s face as public health experts advise, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) says doing so is essential to fully reopening the economy.
The GOP-led city of Jacksonville — which President Trump recently selected to host many of the Republican National Convention festivities in part because of its relatively lax public health restrictions — is now mandating people wear masks in indoor public spaces. And even Sean Hannity and Steve Doocy, two of Trump’s most fervent and loyal boosters on Fox News Channel, have joined the chorus of mask advocates.
“I think that if the president wore one, it would just set a good example,” Doocy said Tuesday on “Fox & Friends” as he interviewed Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel. “MAGA should now stand for ‘masks are great again.’ Let me give you some marketing advice right there.” Read more >>