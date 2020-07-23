Redevelopment of Nassau Cruise Port begins with demolition of former Bahamas customs warehouse

By Bahamas National
Nassau, The Bahamas – Demolition of the former Bahamas Customs Warehouse has begun the transformation of that area for the creation of Nassau Cruise Port.
In August 2019, the Bahamas Government Bahamas signed a Heads of Agreement with Nassau Cruise Port Ltd. for a $250 million-dollar major redevelopment of the Nassau Cruise Port, signaling a major step toward the revitalization of Downtown Nassau.
Prime Minister the Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis described the signing as an “extraordinary” day for the Bahamian people and for the residents of New Providence. He said, “We are embarking on a quarter of a billion-dollar project to redevelop what will become the iconic, world-renowned and new Nassau Cruise Port.”
Global Ports Holding, the world's largest cruse port operator, is spearheading the transformation of the port under a 25-year management agreement.