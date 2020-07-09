Priyanka Chopra to join Meghan Markle and Michelle Obama at virtual summit on gender equality

Priyanka Chopra, Meghan Markle, Michelle Obama are among the female leaders who will be a part of the Girl Up Leadership Summit.
Priyanka Chopra and Meghan Markle have been friends for years.
Actor Priyanka Chopra is among a host of influential female leaders and celebrities, invited as a guest speaker at the virtual, Girl Up Leadership Summit. She took to Twitter on Thursday to announce the same.
“No matter their background, girls have the power to transform themselves, their communities, and the world around them. Join me for the virtual 2020 @GirlUp Leadership Summit, July 13-15 with some of the top female leaders! Get your tickets http://GirlUp.org/Summit #GirlsLead20,” she wrote.
Also on the list of speakers are former First Lady Michelle Obama and Priyanka’s friend, Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle. 2018 Nobel Peace Prize winner Nadia Murad, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg and actor Jameela Jamil are on the panel as well. Read more >>