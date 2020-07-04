|
|
|B.A.M. May 2019 with students from Patrick J. Bethel High
Unfortunately, due to Hurricane Dorian, our B.A.M. program hasn't been able to happen in Fall 2019 or Spring 2020. Living Oceans Director of Education, Amy Heemsoth shared her sincerity with us in a blog she wrote about the program and Abaco's great loss. We are touched by her passion for our students here in Abaco. Check it out here.
We are in discussions for hopefully resuming this program
in Fall 2020. Stay tuned!
Summer Camp 2020 - Now Virtual
After extremely careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to postpone this years regular summer camp until further notice. We believe that some regulations that are being required are simply impossible for us to meet during summer camp. This past year has been one of the most challenging that Abaconians have faced, from Hurricane Dorian to now COVID-19, especially for the kids. We can't express how much we were looking forward to having this summer with them, but for both their safety and ours, we feel this is the responsible decision.
In lieu of our regular camp season, we are currently in the process of creating a virtual summer camp alternative.
We are still accepting registration for virtual camp as material packets will be limited. Register here!
|
Thank you: FRIENDS Member Update!
We'd like to thank everyone who attended our ZOOM member's meeting on Tuesday, June 23rd. It was overwhelming to see so many familiar, faithful faces who have supported and encouraged us for years. We wouldn't be FRIENDS without you!
|
Reminder: Crawfish & Stone Crab seasons are currently CLOSED
Crawfish season is closed through August 1st. Stone Crab season is closed through October 15th. Let's support a sustainable fishery and respect the closed seasons!
In the meantime, why not try lion fish?
|
Kenyon Centre Update
Thank you, Samaritan's Purse!
As many of you might know, Samaritan's Purse have been our incredible tenants at the Kenyon Centre since October 2019. We can't thank them enough for all their hard work not just on our property, but throughout Abaco. They have recently relocated their base from the Kenyon Centre to the gym at Agape
Christian School.
We thank them for keeping the Kenyon Centre in such good condition in our absence, and are excited to be back to begin future planning for our programs. We and many other Abaconians don't know where we would be without them.
|
Bahamas National History Conference
Webinar Series
The Bahamas National Trust (BNT) has announced their plans to host this years Bahamas National History Conference (BNHC) as a virtual webinar series. This virtual webinar will take place weekly on Wednesday's. The series will continue into August.
If you are interested, please register here.
For more information, visit bnhc242.com/
|
National News: Bahamas Plastic Ban 2020
As of July 1st 2020, The Bahamas has banned single-use plastic bags, styrofoam containers and cups, plastic utensils and plastic straws within the country. The Ministry of Environment and Housing spearheaded this ban being implemented.
Learn more here.
Let's #RespecttheBan as we move towards a plastic-free Bahamas!
|
Partnership with Eco-Blue & Dive Guana for Mermaid Reef Cleanup
Back in January 2020, you may remember us sharing our partnership with Eco-Blue Projects and Dive Guana for the cleanup of Mermaid Reef. Mermaid Reef is one of the most frequently visited reefs around Abaco, and sadly suffered a lot of damage during Hurricane Dorian, mainly caused by debris. This video highlights the project and describes the conditions that inspired Eco-Blue Projects to seek us out for this partnership.
While land-based cleanup has made some big strides (with more to go), we will likely be dealing with marine debris for a while into the future. You can help by reporting large debris and cleaning up any small debris you find when you are out on the water!
|
Marine Debris Assessment
We are investigating priority areas for debris cleanup in each community. Help us out by sharing your community's concerns!
Click here to complete survey and help identify marine debris locations in The Sea of Abaco
|
Shout Out to Local Solar Companies:
Please email us with contact information and we can pass it on to those interested in going solar in Abaco.
|
Environmental Highlight:
Shearwater Die-off around The Bahamas
Recently, we have been receiving a lot of reports of injured or dead seabirds appearing along our coastlines in Abaco. Some of our staff have spotted this themselves on beach walks.
This seems to be a "recurrent phenomenon", as explained by Rolling Harbour Abaco, and seems to happen frequently in the month of June. The species that you might see include Audubon's, Cory's, or Manx Shearwaters.
|