'Pong Fest' Party Exposes 300 Teens to Coronavirus When Guests Attend Before Getting COVID-19 Test Results

By Claire Gillespie
Everybody is relieved to be getting a little more freedom as coronavirus restrictions are lifted across the country, but some Texas teenagers may be regretting their decision to throw caution to the wind and celebrate with a huge party.
In a Facebook Live event last week, Lakeway, Texas Mayor Sandy Cox revealed that a “pong fest” party reportedly attended by 300 teens on June 20—a summer tradition that is looked forward to by Lakeway High School students each year—was probably going to lead to an increase in coronavirus cases in the community.
The Public Health Department in Austin, Texas also released a statement confirming that it is aware of the 300-person gathering, revealing that several teens were waiting for their COVID-19 test results at the time of the party—and several have since received positive results for coronavirus infections.
"The virus often hides in the healthy and is given to those who are at grave risk of being hospitalized or dying," the statement said. "While younger people have less risk for complications, they are not immune to severe illness and death from COVID-19."