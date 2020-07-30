Police Delay On Killing ‘Concerning’

ENGLERSTON MP Glenys Hanna Martin
By EARYEL BOWLEG
Tribune Staff Reporter
ebowleg@tribunemedia.net
ENGLERSTON MP Glenys Hanna-Martin wants National Security Minister Marvin Dames to explain why it took three days for authorities to confirm that a police involved killing happened last Friday.
In a press statement yesterday she called the late confirmation “totally unacceptable” and “very concerning”.
Police killed 31-year-old Jamal Frazer Bodie on Friday evening. This newspaper pressed police officials for answers on the matter many times on Sunday and Monday, but it was National Security Minister Marvin Dames who finally confirmed the incident when contacted on Monday. Police officials released a statement on the matter on Monday evening. Read more >>