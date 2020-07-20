Pm Announces Travel Restrictions Amid Surge In Covid-19 Cases

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis delivers his address on Sunday.
By LEANDRA ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
lrolle@tribunemedia.net
GIVEN the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in the country, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis yesterday banned all commercial flights and vessels from entering the country beginning on Wednesday with the exception of those coming from Canada, the United Kingdom and the European Union.
Dr Minnis also announced the closure of all beaches in New Providence, Paradise Island, Rose Island, Athol Island and its surrounding cays, which will take effect today at 5am. He also ordered the closure of Arawak Cay and Potter’s Cay restaurants, effective today.
The revelation came after Dr Minnis revealed 15 new COVID-19 cases, marking the country’s highest single day increase to date since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
During a sombre national address yesterday, Dr Minnis linked the spike of cases to the re-opening of the country’s borders. Read more >>