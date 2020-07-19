Pm Announces International Travel Restrictions, 15 New Covid-19 Cases

PM Dr. Hubert Minnis
Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced on Sunday that international commercial flights and commercial vessels carrying passengers will not be permitted to enter the Bahamas from Wednesday unless they are from Canada, the UK or the European Union.
In his national address, Dr Minnis revealed a host of measures in response to the rising number of COVID-19 cases – which increased by 15 on Sunday.
In addition to the move on international travel, the Prime Minister said:
• Bahamasair will cease outgoing flights to the US immediately.
• To accommodate visitors scheduled to leave after Wednesday, outgoing commercial flights will be permitted. Private international flights and charters for Bahamians, residents and visitors will be permitted. Pleasure craft and yachts will also be permitted. Read more >>