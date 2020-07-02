Please avoid this activity right now above all others

Dr. Anthony Fauci warns that going out to drink and congregate at bars is one of the most dangerous activities you can do right now during the coronavirus pandemic. Image source: Al Drago/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
By Andy Meek
The coronavirus’ US impact is continuing to get worse with each passing day, with the COVID-19 virus continuing to easily spread around communities because of choices that people keep making.
Dr. Anthony Fauci can’t understand why people keep making one particular choice — going out to drink at bars.
Bars are breeding grounds for the coronavirus, thanks to the close proximity in which people sit, as well as the large numbers of people you also tend to see there. Read more >>