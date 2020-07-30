Patrick Henry Community College students study sharks in the Bahamas

By Kendall Davis
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - For the last two years, Wiley Martin and Marco Diaz have studied biology at Patrick Henry Community College, under Professor Jason Worley.
“We do herpetological surveys; we go around campus looking for a variety of amphibians and reptiles,” said Worley.
Worley was watching Shark Week last summer when he found out about the Saving the Blue Program, which gives biology students the chance to study sharks with world renowned marine biologist Dr. Tristian Guttridge,
He brought that opportunity to Martin and Diaz.
"It was just out of the blue, he just hit us with it and we jumped right in," said Martin.