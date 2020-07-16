PARDONED: Forty-eight inmates get early release amid pandemic

Department of Correctional Services
By Royston Jones Jr.
Prison remains COVID free despite influx of new inmates.
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Forty-eight inmates were pardoned in the last two weeks as the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services continues to explore measures to mitigate the potential spread of the coronavirus in the institution.
The former inmates were nearing the end of their sentences, according to Commissioner of the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services Charles Murphy.
The Department of Correctional Services has remained COVID-free since the outbreak in mid-March, despite an influx of new inmates throughout the pandemic.
Asked whether the measure was intended to assist in reducing the risk of spread of the virus in the prison facility, Murphy said: “Any release from prison reduces the population.”
He continued: “A number of persons who got pardoned over the weeks, we released such persons before the end of their sentences.
"Up to date, we are still holding fast and we haven't had any cases.