'No way back': Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'will NEVER resume official roles with the Royal Family'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have 'torpedoed' any chance of creating a new position with the help of the Queen and senior royals when their 'trial period' in the US ends.
By Rebecca English Royal Editor For The Daily Mail and Martin Robinson, Chief Reporter For Mailonline
Harry and Meghan will never resume official roles following the bombshell biography laying bare their rift with the Royal Family and their extraordinary secret courtship where the couple became 'obsessed' with each other and knew they would marry after the second date.
The couple have 'torpedoed' any chance of creating a new position with the help of the Queen and senior royals when their 'trial period' in the US ends, sources believe.
The book, which reveals their soured relationship with the monarchy in excruciating detail, is likely to scupper any hopes of renegotiating their royal duties when 'Megxit' is reviewed. Read more >>