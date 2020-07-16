New study reveals how much worse air conditioning makes the spread of COVID-19

By CW Headley
The SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus funding our pandemic is believed to be the least stable in warm temperatures. UV rays in the sun are said to eliminate the virus as quickly as 34 minutes, reducing the chance of transmission that occurs via turbulent aerosols.
As more and more offices and hospitality industries continue to reopen, it’s important to review all of the viable and remote infection risk factors. While suspended in aerosols, viral material can remain active for nearly three hours and can travel as far as 15 feet.
Adding to the dangers of indoor cluster spreading is new research analyzing the ways in which air conditioners can recirculate coronavirus virions inside enclosed areas. Read more >>