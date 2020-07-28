NEMA Bahamas Receives Emergency Supplies From the United States to Tune of $92K

By Deandrea S. Hamilton
NASSAU, The Bahamas – July 27, 2020 — The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) received an assortment of relief supplies from the United States Embassy in Nassau to enable a faster response to any disaster, and aid in COVID-19 fight.
The supplies, at an estimated cost of $92,000, were presented during a hand-over ceremony at NEMA on Gladstone Road on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.
Carl Smith, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction under which NEMA falls, was on hand to accept the supplies presented by U.S. Embassy Defense Attaché Commander Kevin Self of the U.S. Northern Command.
Mr. Smith thanked the U.S. Government through its Embassy for donating the supplies, which he said bodes well for the “deep relationship” between both countries.
The United States Northern Command (USNORTHCOM) is one of eleven unified combatant commands of the United States Department of Defense. This branch has been a strategic partner with NEMA in disaster management for many years. Read more >>