Nearly one-third of Florida children tested are positive for COVID-19

The news comes as Florida’s governor, Ron DeSantis continues to push for schools to be reopened in the fall.
A boy receives a free COVID-19 test
By Biba Adams
31% of children in Florida have tested positive for the new coronavirus, and health officials are warning that the long-term effects of the virus in children are still unknown.
Florida is rapidly becoming a new global epicenter of the COVID-19 in the world. Elected officials and public health experts said the surge in cases in Florida began in mid-June as the state began to reopen beaches and young people were gathering for parties. View news video >>