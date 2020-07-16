Thursday, July 16, 2020

Nearly one-third of Florida children tested are positive for COVID-19

The news comes as Florida’s governor, Ron DeSantis continues to push for schools to be reopened in the fall.

 A boy receives a free COVID-19 test 

By Biba Adams

31% of children in Florida have tested positive for the new coronavirus, and health officials are warning that the long-term effects of the virus in children are still unknown. 

Florida is rapidly becoming a new global epicenter of the COVID-19 in the world. Elected officials and public health experts said the surge in cases in Florida began in mid-June as the state began to reopen beaches and young people were gathering for parties.  View news video >>
