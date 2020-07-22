Nancy Pelosi Coins A New Name For The Coronavirus That Trump Is Sure Not To Like

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi offered an explanation as to why she's renaming the coronavirus after the impeached president.
After months of listening to Donald Trump dubb the coronavirus “The “Chinese Virus” and “The Kung Flu,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has come up with her own name for the novel coronavirus. Because of Donald Trump’s disastrous leadership during the pandemic, she has now coined COVID-19 the “Trump Virus.”
Pelosi used the term several times during an episode with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, telling the host that Trump is responsible for the rising cases of coronavirus that we now see across the United States. “It is a pandemic that has gotten worse before it will get better because of his inaction,” Pelosi said. “And in fact, clearly, it is the Trump virus.”
The House Speaker noted that Trump could have mandated masks earlier but chose to make the face coverings a political issue. "If he had said months ago, 'let's wear masks, let's socially distance instead of having rallies' and political whatever they were, then more people would have followed his lead," Pelosi said in defense of the new label. "He's the president of the United States."