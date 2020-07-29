Montage To Open Luxury Resort On Private Island In Bahamas

Montage Cay is a 48-acre private island in The Abacos Islands in the Bahamas. Montage Hotels & Resorts will develop 50 all-suite guest accommodations and a residential community on the island. COURTESY OF MONTAGE CAY
By Carrie Coolidge
Montage Hotels & Resorts, a global leader in luxury hotel management, will open its first resort in the Caribbean. Located on Montage Cay in The Abacos Islands, the resort will include a five star hotel and a residential community on a 48-acre private island. The property will offer an unmatched resort experience in the Bahamas, with the same level of quality found at other Montage properties.
Scheduled to open in 2023, the resort will be the first Caribbean-based property for Montage, which currently has a portfolio of hotels, resorts and residences that includes Montage Laguna Beach, Montage Deer Valley, Montage Kapalua Bay, Montage Palmetto Bluff and Montage Los Cabos. Montage is currently developing several additional resort properties, including Montage Healdsburg (opening in November 2020), Montage Big Sky (opening in 2021) and Montage La Quinta (opening in 2022).
Owned in partnership with Nassau-based Sterling Global Financial, the project is the redevelopment and rebranding of the private island of Matt Lowe’s Cay, re-emerging as Montage Cay, alongside the launch of The Residences at Montage Cay. The Abacos is a 120-mile chain of beautiful islands and cays that are dotted by mangroves and white sand beaches. Read more >>