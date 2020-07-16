MOH Publishes Recommendations for all Business Types to Help Them Comply with COVID-19 Guidelines

Dr. Merceline Dahl-Regis, COVID-19 Task Force Coordinator and Special Adviser to the Prime Minister.
As more businesses re-open it becomes imperative for them to comply with COVID-19 guidelines, Dr. Merceline Dahl-Regis, COVID-19 Task Force Coordinator and Special Adviser to the Prime Minister explained during a COVID-19 Update Press Conference at the Ministry of Health, Tuesday, July 14, 2020.
“The Ministry of Health recognizes that it is challenged to prepare policies, procedures, and regulations for every workplace in The Bahamas,” Dr. Dahl-Regis said.
“Therefore, I am pleased to announce that the Ministry of Health has published a set of recommendations for all business types entitled ‘Workplace Guidelines During COVID-19’.” Read more >>