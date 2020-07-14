MOFA: No position yet on U.S./Bahamas travel

Minister of Foreign Affairs Darren Henfield
By Sloan Smith
Bahamas Miami Consul General warns against non-essential travel to Florida
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Minister of Foreign Affairs Darren Henfield said yesterday that the government has yet to determine an official position on travel to COVID-19 hotspots in the United States.
Henfield noted that the prime minister chaired a meeting yesterday with the Minister of Tourism, Minister of Immigration, health officials, and others to discuss how Bahamians travel and how to treat the continued to travel from the United States to The Bahamas.
He was asked whether the government is considering implementing travel bans or restrictions on hotspots.
“We are still consulting on these issues,” he said.
On Saturday, Florida – the new epicenter of the virus – recorded the largest single-day increase in positive COVID-19 cases across the U.S. with 15,299 confirmed cases.
Yesterday, the state recorded over 12,500 coronavirus cases bringing the statewide total to over 282,000 cases.
The U.S had more than 3.3 million confirmed cases up to yesterday, with COVID-19 hotspots also in Texas, California, and Arizona.
Henfield said: "As you can imagine the challenge for us in this environment that has become very emotive and constantly changing, so we are going to have to continue to adjust as we go."