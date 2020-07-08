Wednesday, July 8, 2020

Mary Trump’s book: eight of its most shocking claims about the president


Trump ‘paid someone to take his exams’.
President emotionally ‘scarred’ by abusive father.
Trump shaped by ‘sociopath’ father, niece writes in memoir.

 Donald Trump and father Fred Trump, a ‘high-functioning sociopath’, according to Mary Trump. Photograph: New York Daily News Archive/NY Daily News via Getty Images

Mary Trump’s book, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man, contains stunning claims about her uncle, Donald Trump.

Here are eight of the most extraordinary.  Read more >>
Posted by at
Labels: , , ,