Lodge Joins BTVI in the Fight Against COVID-19

Lodge Claudius R. Walker recently made a donation of supplies and equipment to the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI), aiding in the fight against COVID-19. From left to right: BTVI’s Physical Plant Manager, George Rolle; Lodge Claudius R. Walker’s Master-Elect, Farentino Knowles; BTVI’s Associate Vice President of Fund Development, Alicia Thompson; Lodge CR Walker’s Master, Michael Pratt and BTVI’s Health and Safety Manager, Wellington Bain. Photo: Shantique Longley
Lodge Claudius R. Walker (C. R. Walker) recently donated sanitation supplies and equipment to the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI) to assist in preventing the spread of COVID-19.
The donation included two cases of disinfectant, one no-contact temperature gun, two cases of hand sanitizers and one first aid kit. The organization chose BTVI due to its long-standing relationship with the institution. The lodge has a history of providing scholarship funding to BTVI.
Lodge C. R. Walker’s Master, Michael Pratt, stated the importance of sanitation and proper equipment as it relates to the technical and vocational field.
“Our careers for the most part, are synonymous with BTVI’s main objectives and in my case, as a contractor, I am quite familiar with the requirements of the field and have a unique appreciation for the need to have proper sanitization in the workplace. We know that personal protective equipment (PPE) and supplies are extremely costly at this time and in high demand,” said Mr. Pratt.
Meanwhile, Lodge C. R. Walker’s Master-Elect, Farentino Knowles, spoke to the significance of continuing to support during these times.
“COVID-19 has impacted everybody and as a result, everybody needs assistance in some shape or form. We firmly believe that we, who are still fortunate to have employment, should embrace the opportunity to give to others,” stated Mr. Knowles.
BTVI’s Health and Safety Manager, Wellington Bain, expressed the importance of this donation as persons come onto the campus.
“This donation will assist us significantly in the fight to keep BTVI campuses COVID-19 free. Temperature checking devices will give us the tool to identify suspicious cases and allow us to take defensive actions at the entry gate,” said Mr. Bain.
BTVI’s Physical Plant Manager, George Rolle added that the donation supports BTVI in its commitment to fight COVID-19.
“Health and safety have taken on a new standard and it is vital that we adhere to proper protocols to minimize the risks involved with a potentially deadly spread. The donation of these sanitation supplies will assist BTVI in continuing to ensure a more sustained, safe and sanitary environment, ensuring that our internal and external customers can trust us to provide a safe place to work and grow,” said Mr. Rolle.