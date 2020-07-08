Kanye West says he has had COVID-19, calls vaccines “the mark of the beast”

In a new interview, the rapper insisted he's going ahead with his bid for the US presidency.
Kanye West. CREDIT: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
In a new interview published today (July 8), Kanye West has revealed he contracted the coronavirus in February and spoke against a COVID-19 vaccine.
Following the rapper’s Independence Day announcement that he would be running for the US presidency in 2020, Ye revealed to Forbes he’d contracted COVID-19 in February and insisted his tweet was not a publicity stunt.
“Chills, shaking in the bed, taking hot showers, looking at videos telling me what I’m supposed to do to get over it,” West described his experiences with the illness.
“I remember someone had told me Drake had the coronavirus and my response was Drake can’t be sicker than me!”
He maintained that the illness had nothing to do with his considerations to run this year.
"God just gave me the clarity and said it's time," West said. "You know I was out there, ended up in the hospital, people were calling me crazy. I'm not crazy.