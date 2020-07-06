Kanye West again says he will run for president

Image caption Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West are among the world's wealthiest celebrities.
US rapper Kanye West has said he is running for president, potentially pitting him against a man he says he admires, Donald Trump.
"We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future," he tweeted. "I am running for president of the United States!"
His wife Kim Kardashian West and entrepreneur Elon Musk endorsed him.
But it's unclear whether West is really running.
He does not appear to have registered his name with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) for November's election. The closest name the FEC database shows is a candidate called "Kanye Deez Nutz West", who filed their papers with the Green Party in 2015 under the address "1977 Golddigger Avenue, Suite Yeezus" and appears to have raised no money. Read more >>