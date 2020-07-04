Jamaican 'hitman’ arrested in Bahamas

NASSAU, Bahamas, Jul 3, CMC – Bahamas police have said that a “known” Jamaican hitman was arrested on Grand Bahama earlier this week.
The police said the man had travelled to the country to carry out a hit and that he is affiliated with the Jamaican gang “No Dollars No Cents”.
The suspect, a resident of August Town, St. Andrews, Jamaica, was arrested at Victoria Inn.
“He is suspected of entering The Bahamas for the purposes of a contracted murder,” the police said in a statement.
The statement continued: “He is currently connected to a number of murders in Jamaica.” (source)