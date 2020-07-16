‘It’s a second wave’

By Rachel Scott
Director of the National HIV/AIDS Program Dr. Nikkiah Forbes warned yesterday that if Bahamians do not follow the instructions in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, more restrictive measures may once again be implemented.
Forbes made the comments as she noted that, with 15 new cases in one week, The Bahamas is experiencing a second wave of the virus.
“[If] cases are rising exponentially, if the general public, individually and collectively, is not following the instructions, then you have to think about measures that are imposed to reduce the virus spread,” she said on the Guardian Radio talk show “Morning Blend” with host Dwight Strachan.
“And that is the definition of curfews and lockdowns. But those are uncomfortable and difficult for social and economic life.
“So, I’ll put it like that. It is not a perfect situation, but let us look at our reality. All countries have got to balance social, economics and health. We have got to do this properly if we are going to continue to enjoy our way of life as we have enjoyed previously.”
Forbes continued, “People need to slow down and stop what they’re doing and follow the instructions, so that if there are pockets of COVID in the community, it can stop community spread.”
She added, "If people are not following the measures, then you have to consider whether or not you impose other measures."