If you do this during a conversation with a person it can put you at higher risk for COVID-19

By Olivia Kelley
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that COVID-19 can spread via aerosolized droplets that spread when someone coughs, sneezes, or even just speaks. This means simple face to face conversations can be dangerous.
Experts are now saying it is even more dangerous to stand directly in front of someone while talking to them.
Seema Lakdawala, PhD, a flu transmission researcher at the University of Pittsburgh said it’s best to turn away from people when you talk to them to avoid contracting or transmitting the coronavirus.
“If there’s any scenario where I’m face to face with someone, I move my head off-center so I’m no longer inhaling that direct plume,” she said. Read more >>