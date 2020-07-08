If Cannabis Is “A Potential Way To Prevent COVID-19” Then Why Is Trump Blocking Research?

Forbes is reporting, “two Canadian researchers think that a special strain of cannabis might potentially be a valuable tool in the fight against COVID-19.” (Source: April issue of the online medical journal Preprints)
First, it is important to note that it would be very difficult to do such research in the US because the Federal government continues to block research on cannabis.
Second, the published information is limited because the research is based on proprietary strains of cannabis, plus the researchers do not yet seem certain about which ingredients and which ratios are key. Read more >>