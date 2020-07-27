Ideal Isolation

Alec and Barbara Hammond self-isolating in the Bahamas © Horizon Yachts
By Horizon Yachts
Alec and Barbara Hammond are the owners of the Horizon Power Catamaran PC60, Ptolemy. Built in 2015, Ptolemy is the second Horizon PC60 for these repeat Horizon yacht owners, who commissioned the four-stateroom yacht to suit their retirement lifestyle.
When the COVID-19 pandemic began spreading across the globe and The Bahamas closed its doors to visitors in late March 2020, the Hammonds decided to hunker down aboard their 60ft power catamaran and enjoy the enhanced solitude of their favorite cruising grounds. Read more >>