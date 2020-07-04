'I don't think we're going to be able to contain this virus:' Fears of second wave loom large

Swings are locked up at Huron - Washington Parkette as Toronto residents face 1000 dollar fines if they do not follow physical distancing protocols as Toronto deals with the third week of self-isolation to try to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Toronto. April 4, 2020. (Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images)
By Ahmar Khan
With Ontario and Quebec being the latest provinces to begin flattening the curve in the fight against COVID-19, concerns in the medical community loom of a second wave. Experts largely agree that collectively Canada has done a good job against limiting spread, but the virus remains active and there are still plenty of potential hosts.
“There’s a lot of people who weren’t infected, so chances are we are going to get infected. Then I just don’t think we can go back and close the economy because there’s so much collateral damage that occurs,” said Dr. Anna Banerji, an Infectious Disease Specialist at the University of Toronto. Read more >>