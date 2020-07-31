Hurricane warning in effect for all islands of The Bahamas

Image: National Hurricane Center and Central Pacific Center
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Isaias formed into a hurricane overnight with maximum sustained winds of 80mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Around 2am, the National Hurricane Center issued a warning to the northwestern, southeast and central Bahamas as the Category 1 storm moves closer to Great Inagua.
Those northwest islands include Andros, New Providence, Eleuthera, Abacos Islands, Berry Islands, Grand Bahamas, Bimini.
The southeast islands include Acklins, Crooked Island, Long Cay, the Inaguas, Mayaguana, and the Ragged Islands;
The central islands include Cat Island, the Exumas, Long Island, Rum Cay, and San Salvador.
The NHC advised that the center of Isaias will move near or over the southeastern Bahamas overnight.
The storm is forecast to be near the central Bahamas Friday night and move near or over the northwestern Bahamas and near South Florida on Saturday.
Maximum sustained winds remain near 80 mph with higher gusts and the possibility of some strengthening throughout the day.
Isaias is expected to remain a hurricane for the next few days, according to the NHC.
A “dangerous” storm surge in the central and northwest Bahamas is expected to raise water levels by as much as 3 to 5 feet above normal tide levels.
A storm surge is in the southeastern Bahamas is expected to raise water levels between one and three feet.
Isaias is expected to produce four to eight inches of rain through Friday night.
Damaging winds, heavy rain, and storm surge flooding is expected, including "areas ravaged last September by Hurricane Dorian," according to weather.com.