Hurricane Season Is Here Amid COVID-19. Is the Caribbean Ready?

A hurricane in the middle of a pandemic is a nightmare scenario. For the Caribbean, it's likely.
By Greg Cormier, Americas team leader for humanitarian response, Mercy Corps
The number of people infected with the coronavirus has tripled in Latin America and the Caribbean over the past month, surpassing 2 million cases — a significant share of the more than 10 million cases globally.
While the Caribbean has so far been spared the large-scale spread we are seeing in other hot spots across the region, the near shutdown of tourism has wreaked havoc on the economy. As tourism begins to reopen and government and health care officials across Caribbean nations scramble to contain COVID-19, another threat is here: hurricane season.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recently released its forecast for the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, predicting an above-normal season with three to six major hurricanes (category 3 or higher) likely. Read more >>