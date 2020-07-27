How addiction ruins your life

“Breaking bad” is considered to be one of the most influential series of the 21st century. And regardless of how much we enjoyed Walter White’s endeavors with his met-making pal Jesse, after watching the series we know one thing for sure. Addiction destroys lives.
Every addiction is dangerous, and it can affect the quality of our lives in several ways. What’s worse, addicts aren’t the only ones suffering. Addiction ruins their families’ lives too, and the consequences of those battles are always heart-wrenching.
It seems like when we say “addiction” we always, almost automatically, think about substance abuse. The truth is, addiction has several faces. This is how we can become addicted to food and cosmetic surgeries. We can develop a gambling addiction and even get hooked on social media. Here are some ways addiction ruins our lives.
Firstly, addiction takes a toll on our financial situation.
Everyone can see the obvious costs of addiction. However, feeding an addiction is much more than paying for the alcohol or drug, or investing another hundred dollars on the slot machine.
Plenty of people struggling with an addiction aren’t as productive at work as possible, which can lead to job loss. What’s more, financial problems caused by addiction don’t end with the recovery. In fact, recovery might be even costlier than the addiction itself, not counting the fact that addicts usually try several times to break free from the addiction.
That said, it’s easy to see in which way addiction ruins financial lives.
Secondly, addiction takes a toll on our health.
It’s no secret that drug and alcohol abuse have a severe impact on our health, which can slowly destroy our bodies’ vital functions leading to permanent disability, and, in worst cases, death. Furthermore, by the Royal College of Psychiatrists gamblers are more likely to suffer from stress-related disorders, lack of sleep, anxiety as well as to develop substance misuse problems.
Thirdly, addiction ruins our relationships.
The sad truth is that addicts favor the relationship with their addiction instead with their loved ones. With addiction come financial and health problems, and, consequently, relationships addicts have with other people suffer.
One of the main reasons why addiction harms relationships is the fact that addicts often lie to themselves, denying their addiction, or they’re too ashamed to admit it.
Furthermore, they might reach out toward stealing and lying to their families and friends, which can add more strain to already destroyed relationships.
The other reasons how and why addictions ruin relationships hide in mental, behavioral, and physical effects of addiction, which can lead to social withdrawal, violence, and risky behavior, just to name a few.
It’s important to mention that social media addiction can be as damaging to addicts’ lives and the lives of their loved ones as it is the case with substance abuse. People addicted to social media always compare their lives with those portrayed on social media, which creates a strong sense of dissatisfaction. Furthermore, social media addicts can neglect their friends and family, choosing to get their “fix” instead of spending time with them.
Lastly, addiction can take a toll on your career.
Many addicts think they can keep their addiction a secret. In truth, their employers will find out about it at one point or another. Simply, addiction makes us less productive, unable to concentrate, and keep healthy career growth. What’s more, statistics show that addiction increases the level of absenteeism, which can lead to job loss.
The frightening truth about the addiction.
When we become addicted, our brain’s reward system changes, and we fail to meet regular daily goals such as paying the rent, saving for a vacation, or even keep a job. Ultimately, addiction prevents us from having a healthy and happy life. It ruins our lives in so many ways that can go even beyond our comprehension.
That’s why, the most important thing is to recognize harmful behavior and seek help until it’s too late.